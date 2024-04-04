City | Phil factor | Foden trascina il Manchester – FOTO

Cavan Sullivan ha solo 14 anni ma è considerato il miglior giocatore al mondo tra i classe 2009. Il Manchester City sta chiudendo l'accordo più ricco della storia della MLS per assicurarsi il ... (fanpage)
Phillips potrebbe lasciare il Manchester City in questa sessione di mercato: il centrocampista potrebbe restare in Premier League Kalvin Phillips vuole trovare più spazio per questo potrebbe ... (calcionews24)
Il Manchester City è pronto ad accontentare Kalvin Phillips, ma non ha intenzione di fare sconti. Il centrocampista inglese non trova spazio con Guardiola e ha espresso la volontà di andare a ... (sportface)
Parkinson’s pride as Alty’s entertainers see off Latics - Phil Parkinson insisted Altrincham will carry on entertaining as they enter the final phase of trying to secure a first-ever place in the ...messengernewspapers.co.uk
Guardiola explains Haaland, De Bruyne omissions for Villa clash - Erling Haaland (centre) sits in the stands as they watch the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on ...citizen.co.za
Gary Lineker makes Phil Foden feelings perfectly clear after magical Man City hat-trick - Gary Lineker has hailed Phil Foden after the Manchester City star scored a stunning hat-trick to see his side beat Aston Villa. City are embroiled in a three-way fight for the Premier League title ...mirror.co.uk