Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 e Warzone | tutte le novità della stagione 3

Call Duty

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tuttotek©

Fonte : tuttotek
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 e Warzone: tutte le novità della stagione 3 (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) La stagione 3 di Call of Duty porta tante novità interessanti per i giocatori di Modern Warfare 3 e Warzone. Vediamo insieme quali Ci siamo: la stagione 3 di Call of Duty è qui sia per Modern Warfare III che sul fronte (letterale e non) di Warzone, il che può comportare solo una valanga di novità. Dalle modalità al ritorno di Rebirth Island, passando per i vantaggi (Perk) e le armi inedite. C’è molto di cui parlare e ben poco, come ci ricorda il tweet dell’account ufficiale qui sotto, per cui abbassare la guardia. Naturalmente il marketing del gioco preferisce dare priorità al pass battaglia, alle skin e quant’altro, e anche noi ne parleremo. ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttotek
  • Call Duty

    La Stagione 3 di Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 e Warzone ha preso il via. Tra le numerose novità, di molte delle quali abbiamo già parlato, c’è anche un nuovo kit di modifica per la mitragliatrice ... (game-experience)

  • Call Duty

    Activision ha rilasciato quest’oggi la Stagione 3 di Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, inserendo all’interno del gioco una gran quantità di novità che certamente non potranno che far piacere ai fan ... (game-experience)

  • Call Duty

    La collaborazione tra il rapper Snoop Dogg e Activision per i videogiochi della serie Call of Duty ha una storia ormai lunga. Anche in occasione del lancio della Stagione 3 di Call of Duty: Modern ... (game-experience)

Warzone Season 3 adds a lucrative new Rebirth Island easter egg - Rebirth Island is back in Call of Duty Warzone Season 3, and it has a brand-new easter egg that rewards you with the spicy Redacted blueprint.theloadout

Switch 2 is more essential than PS5 and Xbox Series X - and this proves it - A new report has shed light on the most played games on each current-gen platform, including PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch. Interestingly, the report shows that the top-ten most played ...msn

The 10 Best-selling video game series of all time - Video games have been incredibly successful in their 40 or so year run as an industry, with the top franchises selling hundreds of millions of games ...readersdigest.co.uk

Video di Tendenza
Video Call Duty
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.