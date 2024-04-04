Berry girl make-up | la tendenza trucco per la primavera 2024 ispirata ai frutti rossi

Berry girl

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a vanityfair©

Fonte : vanityfair
Berry girl make-up, la tendenza trucco per la primavera 2024 ispirata ai frutti rossi (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) Dopo il tormentone dello «strawBerry make-up», adesso, sui social, è tempo di un nuovo trend. Il color fragola lascia il passo ai toni dei frutti del sottobosco, che diventano protagonisti di make-up eleganti e incisivi
Leggi tutta la notizia su vanityfair

Berry girl make-up , la tendenza trucco per la primavera 2024 ispirata ai frutti rossi - Da «strawBerry make-up» a «Berry girl make-up» il passo è breve quando le tendenze in fatto di trucco diventano virali grazie ai social. Dopo un'estate, quella dello scorso anno, a tinte fragola, ...vanityfair

Halle Berry shares belated Easter greeting as she cuddles with cute rabbits... after forgetting to post holiday message: 'Too caught up with the bunnies!' - Halle Berry took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to wish her ... I cannot even believe I missed wishing you all a Happy Easter!' the former Bond girl, 57, shared in the caption, before explaining ...dailymail.co.uk

Global interest in K-pop continues unabated - Global interest in K-pop continues unabated In just a few years, K-pop has become an international musical phenomenon. All in all, the IFPI top 20 shows just how far K-pop has come in establishing ...msn

Video di Tendenza
Video Berry girl
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.