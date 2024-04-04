Berry girl make-up , la tendenza trucco per la primavera 2024 ispirata ai frutti rossi - Da «strawBerry make-up» a «Berry girl make-up» il passo è breve quando le tendenze in fatto di trucco diventano virali grazie ai social. Dopo un'estate, quella dello scorso anno, a tinte fragola, ...vanityfair

Halle Berry shares belated Easter greeting as she cuddles with cute rabbits... after forgetting to post holiday message: 'Too caught up with the bunnies!' - Halle Berry took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to wish her ... I cannot even believe I missed wishing you all a Happy Easter!' the former Bond girl, 57, shared in the caption, before explaining ...dailymail.co.uk

Global interest in K-pop continues unabated - Global interest in K-pop continues unabated In just a few years, K-pop has become an international musical phenomenon. All in all, the IFPI top 20 shows just how far K-pop has come in establishing ...msn