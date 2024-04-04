Bambi | The Reckoning – Il Trailer Rivela il Lato Oscuro del Classico Disney

Bambi The

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a mistermovie©

Fonte : mistermovie
Bambi: The Reckoning – Il Trailer Rivela il Lato Oscuro del Classico Disney (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it Mister Movie Il primo Trailer di “Bambi: The Reckoning” ha finalmente fatto la sua comparsa, svelando un’atmosfera inquietante per questa nuova versione horror del Classico Disney. Bambi: The Reckoning, il Trailer horror del Classico Disney Il teaser, composto da sole due scene, offre uno sguardo cupo nel mondo rinnovato di Bambi. La prima scena segue due cacciatori, con uno di loro che Rivela di aver sparato a un cervo, suggerendo di aver ucciso la madre di Bambi. La scena successiva mostra un Bambi adulto e sanguinario, apparentemente coinvolto in un violento incidente ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su mistermovie
  • Bambi The

    Se la tragica storia di Bambi ha rappresentato per voi un trauma infantile dal quale non vi siete mai ripresi, preparatevi a rimanere ancora più turbati dalla nuova versione del dolce cerbiatto ... (cinemaserietv)

  • Bambi The

    Piove, spunta il sole, e in tv c’è una bambina che, anziché attaccare con la solfa di marzo pazzerello, tiene finte previsioni meteo in cui ci mostra come sarà il tempo nel 2050. È la versione ... (ilfoglio)

  • Bambi The

    Online è stato condiviso il primo teaser del film horror Bambi: The Reckoning, progetto che farà parte del Twisted Childhood Universe. Dopo Winnie the Pooh: Sangue e Miele, un altro classico ... (movieplayer)

Does DC’s Supergirl finally have its director in Craig Gillespie - He has been saying the same for almost all characters in the DC Universe, ever since he’s taken over as the boss. Also read: Bambi: The Reckoning teaser video shows stuff made of children's horror ...wionews

Bambi Goes on a Rampage in First Teaser for Poohniverse Movie ‘Bambi: The Reckoning’ - The cuddly deer is out for revenge on the hunter who killed his mother in the new look at the next film from the creators of 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.' ...hollywoodreporter

Bambi: The Reckoning, il Trailer del film [VIDEO] - Ecco il primo trailer di Bambi: The Reckoning, rivisitazione horror del celebre cerbiatto di casa Disney ...lascimmiapensa

Video di Tendenza
Video Bambi The
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.