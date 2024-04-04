Bambi | The Reckoning | il dolce cerbiatto è assetato di sangue nel primo teaser del film horror

Bambi The

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cinemaserietv©

Fonte : cinemaserietv
Bambi: The Reckoning, il dolce cerbiatto è assetato di sangue nel primo teaser del film horror (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) Se la tragica storia di Bambi ha rappresentato per voi un trauma infantile dal quale non vi siete mai ripresi, preparatevi a rimanere ancora più turbati dalla nuova versione del dolce cerbiatto pronta a sbarcare sul grande schermo. È stato infatti appena diffuso il primo teaser trailer di Bambi: The Reckoning, nuovo film facente parte del neonato franchise horror trash Poohniverse, inaugurato da Winnie the Pooh: sangue e miele. Scordatevi quindi il Bambi che avete conosciuto con il Classico Disney del 1942, è arrivato il momento di fare la conoscenza del suo alter ego assetato di sangue. Nel teaser di Bambi: The ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietv
  • Bambi The

    Piove, spunta il sole, e in tv c’è una bambina che, anziché attaccare con la solfa di marzo pazzerello, tiene finte previsioni meteo in cui ci mostra come sarà il tempo nel 2050. È la versione ... (ilfoglio)

  • Bambi The

    Online è stato condiviso il primo teaser del film horror Bambi: The Reckoning, progetto che farà parte del Twisted Childhood Universe. Dopo Winnie the Pooh: Sangue e Miele, un altro classico ... (movieplayer)

  • Bambi The

    L’incidenza di povertà assoluta individuale per i minori è del 14%: quelli che appartengono a famiglie in povertà assoluta sono 1,3 milioni (vanityfair)

Does DC’s Supergirl finally have its director in Craig Gillespie - He has been saying the same for almost all characters in the DC Universe, ever since he’s taken over as the boss. Also read: Bambi: The Reckoning teaser video shows stuff made of children's horror ...wionews

Bambi Goes on a Rampage in First Teaser for Poohniverse Movie ‘Bambi: The Reckoning’ - The cuddly deer is out for revenge on the hunter who killed his mother in the new look at the next film from the creators of 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.' ...hollywoodreporter

Video: Director Philip Martin on why real life makes compelling drama - Video: Director Philip Martin on why real life makes compelling drama Scoop follows how the BBC obtained the bombshell interview with Prince Andrew about his friendship with convicted sex offender ...metro.co.uk

Video di Tendenza
Video Bambi The
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.