Baby care: cosmetici “ad hoc” per la pelle dei bambini (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) MILANO – La pelle dei neonati e dei bambini non è ancora strutturalmente e fisiologicamente sviluppata come quella degli adulti. È ancora ‘immatura’ e necessita di maggiori accortezze e di prodotti cosmetici ad hoc che rispettino le peculiari caratteristiche di una pelle particolarmente fragile e delicata. Importante, va sottolineato che anche la fascia d’età fa la differenza, sia per le questioni L'articolo proviene da Webmagazine24. Visualizza tutte le notizie di Webmagazine24 su Google News Potrebbe interessarti: Pasta e dieta mediterranea una soluzione contro l’obesità Benessere e sport, il 52% degli italiani rinuncia a causa dei costi (e della distanza) In Italia 3 milioni di anziani rinunciano alle cure I minori che subiscono abusi sono più soggetti a malattie cardiovascolari Riconoscere lo stress: 4 ...
