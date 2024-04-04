Another Coffee Stories Editore porta i party letterari di New York alle Vecchie Segherie Mondadori (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) Bisceglie si prepara ad accogliere una serata di letteratura e resilienza senza precedenti, mentre la casa editrice AnotherCoffeeStoriesporta per la prima volta in Italia il fenomeno dei ' partyletterari' , nati nelle strade illuminate di New York. Il 14 aprile, alle ore 19:00, presso le Segherie Mastrototaro Mondadori, i lettori avranno l' opportunità di immergersi in un mondo di storie coinvolgenti e di incontrare sette autori straordinari.
Il Debutto Italiano dei partyletterari
In un momento storico in cui la resilienza e la speranza sono più importanti che mai, questo evento offre un' occasione unica di riflessione e ispirazione attraverso la letteratura. ...Leggi tutta la notizia su blogtivvu
Singapore jails drunk man for threatening to cut sick wife’s throat with fruit peeler - The 58-year-old butcher also hit her when she was in hospital and threatened a customer with a meat chopper at a Coffee shop.scmp
9 pet-friendly cafes in Metro Cebu - Coffee, cozy and community. A lack of any of these can make a Coffee house less appealing to a Coffee-loving city of Cebu. But wit ...sunstar.ph
'This is so cute fr & this is actually cost effective too.' - A 7-Eleven customer recorded herself making an iced macchiato at one of the convenience store’s locations, proving that you don’t have to break the bank to enjoy a chilled, caffeinated beverage while ...dailydot