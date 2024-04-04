AEW | Tony Khan fa marcia indietro su Anthony Henry

AEW: Tony Khan fa marcia indietro su Anthony Henry (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) Nella giornata di ieri, diversi talenti sono stati licenziati dalla AEW. Fra i vari nomi, spicca quello di Anthony Henry, il quale ha ottenuto una discreta notorietà lavorando in tag team con JD Drake. I Workhorsemen, oltre aver presenziato spesso negli show della ROH, hanno fatto alcune apparizioni durante gli eventi televisivi della AEW, collezionando perlopiù sconfitte. marcia indietro Durante la conferenza pre Supercard of Honor, tuttavia, Tony Khan è tornato a parlare di Henry, cambiando le carte in tavola: “Anthony Henry ha fatto un ottimo lavoro in ROH. Mi piace molto Anthony e il suo team, i Workhorsemen. Anthony si è infortunato in uno show indipendente. Quando i nostri wrestler ...
