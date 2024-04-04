AEW | Tony Khan fa marcia indietro su Anthony Henry

(Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) Nella giornata di ieri, diversi talenti sono stati licenziati dalla AEW. Fra i vari nomi, spicca quello di, il quale ha ottenuto una discreta notorietà lavorando in tag team con JD Drake. I Workhorsemen, oltre aver presenziato spesso negli show della ROH, hanno fatto alcune apparizioni durante gli eventi televisivi della AEW, collezionando perlopiù sconfitte.Durante la conferenza pre Supercard of Honor, tuttavia,è tornato a parlare di, cambiando le carte in tavola: “ha fatto un ottimo lavoro in ROH. Mi piace moltoe il suo team, i Workhorsemen.si è infortunato in uno show indipendente. Quando i nostri wrestler ...

