AEW | Toni Storm appare in STARDOM per “riprendersi” Mariah May e sfida Mina Shirakawa

AEW Toni

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
AEW: Toni Storm appare in STARDOM per “riprendersi” Mariah May e sfida Mina Shirakawa (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) La STARDOM ha tenuto oggi lo show “American Dream 2024” dalla 2300 Arena di Philadelphia, Pennsylvania nell’ambito di quella grande fiera del wrestling che si raccoglie intorno a WrestleMania ogni anno. Uno degli incontri in programma prevedeva una riunione del Club Venus: Mariah May, Mina Shirakawa e Xia Brookside, oggi divise in diverse compagnie, hanno affrontato il trio composto da Momo Kohgo, Mayu Iwatani e Tam Nakano. Sebbene il Club Venus abbia perso, c’è stato un momento molto interessante al termine del match. Mariah May e Mina Shirakawa erano sul ring quando la campionessa mondiale femminile AEW Toni Storm ha fatto ritorno alla promotion in cui aveva militato per diverso tempo prima di approdare in WWE. La ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
  • AEW Toni

    Durante la puntata di stasera di AEW Collision, Toni Storm c’è stato un momento abbastanza singolare dietro le quinte, che potrebbe aprire degli scenari futuri molto interessanti. Toni Storm ... (zonawrestling)

  • AEW Toni

    Questa notte a AEW Revolution su B/R Live e Triller TV, Toni Storm ha difeso il titolo Mondiale Femminile AEW dopo aver sconfitto Deonna Purrazzo. Questo è stato il sesto incontro del ... (zonawrestling)

  • AEW Toni

    All Elite Wrestling ha iniziato a rivelare la card del suo prossimo pay-per-view, AEW Revolution, un evento che segnerà il ritiro di Sting come wrestler professionista. Finora, la compagnia non ha ... (aewuniverse)

Toni Storm Makes Surprise Appearance At Stardom American Dream - AEW Women's Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm made a surprise appearance at Stardom American Dream on April 4. Storm showed up to support Mariah May. She said that the event reminded her of her old days ...fightful

10 Former WWE Superstars That Have Been Better In AEW, Including Toni Storm and Samoa Joe - Some times the grass is greener on the other side. We look at 10 former WWE wrestlers that have been better in AEW.ringsideintel

Women’s Wrestling Wrap-Up: Thunder Rosa Named Number One Contender, Stephanie Vaquer To Defend NJPW Strong Women’s Title, Mickie James Interview - where the winner would earn a future title shot against AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm. Given the circumstances surrounding this match, Storm served as a special guest commentator. Thunder Rosa ...yahoo

Video di Tendenza
Video AEW Toni
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.