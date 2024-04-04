AEW | Toni Storm appare in STARDOM per “riprendersi” Mariah May e sfida Mina Shirakawa

(Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) Laha tenuto oggi lo show “American Dream 2024” dalla 2300 Arena di Philadelphia, Pennsylvania nell’ambito di quella grande fiera del wrestling che si raccoglie intorno a WrestleMania ogni anno. Uno degli incontri in programma prevedeva una riunione del Club Venus:May,e Xia Brookside, oggi divise in diverse compagnie, hanno affrontato il trio composto da Momo Kohgo, Mayu Iwatani e Tam Nakano. Sebbene il Club Venus abbia perso, c’è stato un momento molto interessante al termine del match.May eerano sul ring quando la campionessa mondiale femminile AEWha fatto ritorno alla promotion in cui aveva militato per diverso tempo prima di approdare in WWE. La ...

