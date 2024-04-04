AEW | Swerve Strickland firma col sangue | tumultuoso fine puntata tra lui e Samoa Joe

Come ben sappiamo, la AEW è stata una grossa parentesi nella altalenante carriera di CM Punk. Sappiamo bene che il periodo trascorso da Punk in AEW si può tranquillamente definire controverso ... (zonawrestling)
Questa notte a AEW Dynamite è stato confermato che Samoa Joe affronterà Swerve Strickland per il Titolo Mondiale ad AEW Dynasty, il prossimo pay-per-view firmato All Elite Wrestling. Dopo aver ... (zonawrestling)
Negli ultimi mesi uno degli argomenti piu’ caldi è quello del contratto di Drew McIntyre. Qualche settimana fa ci un notizia sul rinnovo, poi smetita poche ore dopo. La situazione è in fase di ... (zonawrestling)
AEW Collision and ROH spoilers from Worcester - Here are spoilers for both Ring of Honor and AEW Collision, which were taped before and after Wednesday’s Dynamite in Worcester, Massachusetts. AEW Collision will air at a later time than usual this ...f4wonline
The Updated AEW Dynasty Lineup, Big Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite - Additionally, you can check out the updated lineup for the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view event below. The event takes place on April 21st and airs live on PPV, Bleacher Report, YouTube, and TrillerTV: Adam ...ewrestlingnews
Swerve Strickland Signs AEW Dynasty Contract In His Own Blood After Samoa Joe Beating - Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland will collide at AEW Dynasty over Joe's AEW World Championship. Tonight, they made it official with a bloody contract signing.msn