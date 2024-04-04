AEW | Swerve Strickland firma col sangue | tumultuoso fine puntata tra lui e Samoa Joe

AEW: Swerve Strickland firma col sangue, tumultuoso fine puntata tra lui e Samoa Joe (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) Il PPV Dynasty si avvicina e a tre settimane dall’evento sale la tensione tra il campione AEW Samoa Joe e lo sfidante Swerve Strickland, già ai ferri corti da mesi e finalmente collideranno in un 1vs1 dopo la parentesi del triple threat match di Revolution. Strickland si è assicurato la sfida grazie al ranking e grazie alla vittoria contro Konosuke Takeshita nel #1 contender match della scorsa settimana e questa notte sul finire di Dynamite c’è stato spazio per la firma del contratto in vista del prossimo PPV. “Mi piace questa me..a!” Atteggiamenti diversi tra Joe e Strickland al momento della firma; il campione si è accomodato su una delle poltrone messe a disposizione e ha subito siglato il contratto, mentre lo sfidante ha deciso di rimanere in piedi ed ...
