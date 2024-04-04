AEW: Penta El Zero Miedo vs Komander (ma non solo) a Collision, la card aggiornata (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024)
La AEW ha annunciato la card del prossimo episodio di Collision che, complice la prima notte di Wrestlemania, andrà in onda alle ore 23,30 locali sabato notte (dopo che la prima notte dello Showcase of Immortals) sarà finito. Sono tre gli incontri per lo show confermati ad oggi, ovvero un interessantissimo Penta El ZeroMiedo vs Komander, i “LionHOOK” (Chris Jericho e HOOK ovviamente) contro la Shane Taylor Promotions ed, infine, la semifinale del Tag-Team Titles Tournament tra gli FTR ed i Top Flight.
Lo show, registrato ieri dopo Dynamite, subisce quindi un nuovo spostamento, dopo quelli dovuti alla NBA o alle festività dell’ultimo mese e mezzo, non trovando mai più pace a causa dell’infelice slot orario del sabato sera.
