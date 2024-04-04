Adam Copeland: “La AEW è il posto perfetto in cui ritirarmi” - Dopo aver risposto alle parole di CM Punk esposte nell'intervista su MMA Hour (clicca qui), il TNT Champion, Adam Copeland, è tornato a parlare del suo percorso in AEW. Stando alle sue parole, il camp ...zonawrestling

AEW: Adam Copeland risponde alle parole di CM Punk durante Dynamite - Nell'odierna puntata di AEW Dynamite, il TNT Champion Adam Copeland ha effettuato un promo rispondendo all'intervista di CM Punk su MMA Hour. "Sono state dette diverse stronzate negative nel corso del ...zonawrestling

Bully Ray Weighs In On Situation Between WWE's CM Punk & AEW's Hangman Adam Page - The aftermath of CM Punk's appearance on Ariel Helwani's "The MMA Hour" earlier this week continues, with "Busted Open Radio's" Bully Ray now weighing in on Punk's version of the story behind the ...wrestlinginc