In seguito all’assalto post-match della House of Black nei confronti di Adam Copeland di ieri notte a Collision, il TNT Champion ha sfidato apertamente ad un incontro la stable capitanata da ... (zonawrestling)
Nel main event dell’ultimo episodio di Dynamite, Adam Copeland ha sconfitto Christian Cage conquistando così il TNT Championship per la seconda volta in carriera. Se il suo primo regno era ... (zonawrestling)
Mercoledì a Dynamite, Christian e Adam Copeland si sono affrontati in un durissimo I Quit Match con in palio il TNT Title. A vincere è la Rated R Superstar che è riuscita a far pronunciare al ... (zonawrestling)
Adam Copeland: “La AEW è il posto perfetto in cui ritirarmi” - Dopo aver risposto alle parole di CM Punk esposte nell'intervista su MMA Hour (clicca qui), il TNT Champion, Adam Copeland, è tornato a parlare del suo percorso in AEW. Stando alle sue parole, il camp ...zonawrestling
AEW: Adam Copeland risponde alle parole di CM Punk durante Dynamite - Nell'odierna puntata di AEW Dynamite, il TNT Champion Adam Copeland ha effettuato un promo rispondendo all'intervista di CM Punk su MMA Hour. "Sono state dette diverse stronzate negative nel corso del ...zonawrestling
Bully Ray Weighs In On Situation Between WWE's CM Punk & AEW's Hangman Adam Page - The aftermath of CM Punk's appearance on Ariel Helwani's "The MMA Hour" earlier this week continues, with "Busted Open Radio's" Bully Ray now weighing in on Punk's version of the story behind the ...wrestlinginc