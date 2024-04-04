AEW | Adam Copeland difenderà il suo TNT Title a Dynamite settimana prossima Sfida dura in arrivo per l’ex Edge

AEW: Adam Copeland difenderà il suo TNT Title a Dynamite settimana prossima. Sfida dura in arrivo per l’ex Edge (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) L’unico match finora confermato per il prossimo episodio di Dynamite è un altro inedito: Adam Copeland, al secolo Edge, difenderà il proprio TNT Championship dall’assalto di Penta El Cero Miedo, nello show di punta AEW di settimana prossima che si terrà a Charleston. NEXT WEEK!Penta El Zero Miedo issues a challenge to Adam Copeland!Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@PENTAELZEROM @RatedRCope pic.twitter.com/p80mnd6QxQ— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 4, 2024 Ricordiamo che l’ex WWE non difenderà il suo titolo invece in PPV, visto che la Rated-R Superstar sarà impegnata nel Trios Match già annunciato settimana scorsa per Dynasty, il prossimo grande evento AEW ...
