AEW | Adam Copeland difenderà il suo TNT Title a Dynamite settimana prossima Sfida dura in arrivo per l’ex Edge

(Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) L’unico match finora confermato per il prossimo episodio diè un altro inedito:, al secoloil proprio TNT Championship dall’assalto di Penta El Cero Miedo, nello show di punta AEW diche si terrà a Charleston. NEXT WEEK!Penta El Zero Miedo issues a challenge to!Watch #AEWLIVE on TBS!@PENTAELZEROM @RatedRCope pic.twitter.com/p80mnd6QxQ— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 4, 2024 Ricordiamo cheWWE nonil suo titolo invece in PPV, visto che la Rated-R Superstar sarà impegnata nel Trios Match già annunciatoscorsa per Dynasty, il prossimo grande evento AEW ...

