Young Sheldon 7: il cast commosso nella foto dell'ultima cena in famiglia (Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) Il cast della serie ha appena girato l'ultima scena con la famiglia al completo, il finale andrà in onda il mese prossimo Mentre Young Sheldon si avvicina alla fine della sua produzione, il cast e la troupe hanno girato quella che sarà l'ultima scena dello show con la famiglia al completo. Su Instagram, infatti, la star della serie Raegan Revord (Missy Cooper) ha condiviso un post dalle riprese, rivelando diverse immagini della grande scena direttamente dal set. Dato che il patriarca della famiglia dovrebbe morire nei prossimi episodi, questa sarà probabilmente una ...
