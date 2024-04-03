X-Files | Chris Carter criticato dai produttori per aver ingaggiato Gillian Anderson | Dov' è il sex appeal?

X-Files, Chris Carter criticato dai produttori per aver ingaggiato Gillian Anderson: "Dov'è il sex appeal?" (Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) Gillian Anderson troppo poco sexy per X-Files? I produttori della serie non volevano l'attrice nel ruolo di Dana Scully e preferivano un tipo alla Pamela Anderson. Il ruolo di Dan Scully in X-Files ha rappresentato un trampolino di lancio per la carriera di Gillian Anderson, visto l'enorme successo della serie, ma i produttori inizialmente avevano in mente un modello molto più sexy, un tipo alla Pamela Anderson per il ruolo. Il creatore della serie di fantascienza, Chris Carter, ha svelato alcuni retroscena del processo di casting per il cult spiegando come il team creativo avesse idee diverse su chi avrebbe dovuto ricoprire il ruolo di protagonista. Gillian ...
