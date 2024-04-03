WWE | Raw continua a volare negli ascolti

Rise in Audience Numbers for WWE RAW’s April 1st Show - Reporting by Wrestlenomics reveals that the broadcast attracted 1,784,000 viewers. This figure represents an uptick from the previous week’s viewership numbers, which totaled 1,729,000. In terms of ...msn

WWE Raw (4/1/24) Ratings Rise For Final WrestleMania Build - The ratings for this week’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw are in. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the episode drew an average of 1.784 million viewers on the USA Network, up from the ...msn

WWE scared me, I didn’t want to join – Bianca Belair - WWE Superstar Bianca Belair has said she almost did not take the opportunity to join the WWE. Miss Belair has become one of the biggest names on the ...dailypost.ng