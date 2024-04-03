WWE | Raw continua a volare negli ascolti

WWE: Raw continua a volare negli ascolti (Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) Monday Night Raw rimane il programma di punta della WWE, e gli ascolti dello show sono sempre sotto la lente di ingrandimento, e finalmente abbiamo i ratings della puntata del 1° aprile. Secondo Wrestlenomics, l’episodio del 1° aprile di Monday Night Raw ha ottenuto 1.784.000 telespettatori, un dato in crescita rispetto a quello della scorsa settimana, che aveva ottenuto 1.729.000 telespettatori complessivi. Lo show di questa settimana ha inoltre ottenuto un punteggio di 0,59 nell’ambita fascia demografica 18-49, in aumento rispetto allo 0,55 della scorsa settimana.L’episodio di questa settimana di Raw è stato l’ultimo prima di WrestleMania 40, con The Rock e Roman Reigns mattatori della puntata, dove hanno brutalizzato Cody Rhodes e Seth Rollins. A sorpresa è apparso anche Lil Wayne. Ottime premesse prima di WrestleMania dallo show rosso, che ...
