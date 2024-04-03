WWE | La prima WrestleMania non si scorda mai | sarà la prima apparizione per diverse superstar

WWE: La prima WrestleMania non si scorda mai, sarà la prima apparizione per diverse superstar (Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) WrestleMania è l’evento più importante dell’anno in casa WWE e così viene trattato e considerato da tutti, non solo dai fan, ma anche delle stesse superstar che nel corso dell’anno danno il loro meglio e cercano di sfruttare ogni occasione possibile per accaparrarsi un posto nella card dello Showcase Of The Immortals. Quanti debutti Questa particolare edizione di WrestleMania oltre ad essere a suo modo speciale, essendo la 40esima, segnerà per molte superstar anche il debutto allo Showcase Of The Immortals e bisogna dire che per molti di loro è un traguardo tanto ricercato quanto guadagnato. I due nomi più di spicco sono sicuramente sono quelli di Jade Cargill ma, lei arriva direttamente dalla AEW, e soprattutto quello di LA Knight, che quest’anno si che sarà presente e avrà un match contro ...
