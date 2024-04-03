The Penguin sarà ancora più dark di The Batman? Risponde Colin Farrell

The Penguin sarà ancora più dark di The Batman? Risponde Colin Farrell (Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) L'attore riprenderà i panni del villain nella serie in arrivo su Max il prossimo autunno Fatta eccezione per le immagini dell'ultimo teaser trailer di The Penguin, sappiamo veramente poco della trama della miniserie con Colin Farrell protagonista che debutterà il prossimo autunno su Max. Tuttavia, secondo quanto dichiarato dallo stesso attore, lo show avrà un tono decisamente molto dark. Ma sarà ancora più dark del precedente The Batman, di cui la miniserie costituisce uno spin-off/sequel? Farrell ne ha parlato durante un suo intervento a HeyUGuys, nel corso del quale gli è stato chiesto cosa dovrebbero aspettarsi i fan dal Pinguino. "Oh... Tonnellate di violenza, oscurità abissale e un uomo e una grande lotta per cercare …
