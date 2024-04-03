The Penguin sarà ancora più dark di The Batman? Risponde Colin Farrell

(Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) L'attore riprenderà i panni del villain nella serie in arrivo su Max il prossimo autunno Fatta eccezione per le immagini dell'ultimo teaser trailer di The, sappiamo veramente poco della trama della miniserie conprotagonista che debutterà il prossimo autunno su Max. Tuttavia, secondo quanto dichiarato dallo stesso attore, lo show avrà un tono decisamente molto. Mapiùdel precedente The, di cui la miniserie costituisce uno spin-off/sequel?ne ha parlato durante un suo intervento a HeyUGuys, nel corso del quale gli è stato chiesto cosa dovrebbero aspettarsi i fan dal Pinguino. "Oh... Tonnellate di violenza, oscurità abissale e un uomo e una grande lotta per cercare …

The week's bestselling books, April 7 - The Southern California Independent Bookstore Bestsellers list for Sunday, April 7, 2024, including hardcover and paperback fiction and nonfiction.aol

Washington Post paperback bestsellers - A snapshot of popular books.msn

7 Types Of Penguins That You Should Know About - The biggest Penguin species, famous for their black and white feathers. Resembles the Emperor Penguin but lives in subantarctic islands. Identified by the white circle around their eyes and their ...zeenews.india