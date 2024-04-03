The Golden Bachelor su Real Time nel 2025

The Golden Bachelor su Real Time nel 2025 (Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) The Golden Bachelor (locandina americana) Il linguaggio e le tematiche sono care al mondo Warner Bros. Discovery. Prima o poi era inevitabile, dunque, che uno dei format più chiacchierati al mondo appartenente al catalogo del gruppo approdasse su Real Time. Il canale 31 è a lavoro, infatti, per la Realizzazione di The Golden Bachelor. Lo anticipa il sito del Fatto Quotidiano. Real Time punta perciò sulla versione over, che ha debuttato sullo scorso autunno su Abc, del format The Bachelor che dal 2002 va in onda in America. Il programma è una sorta di Uomini e Donne, senza studio, in cui lo scapolo d’oro di turno è alla ricerca dell’anima gemella all’interno di un gruppo di pretendenti. In ogni puntata assistiamo a ...
