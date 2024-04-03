The Acolyte - La seguace | Dafne Keen anticipa | Ho molte scene di duello con la spada laser

(Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) L'attrice, già vista in Logan e in Queste Oscure Materie, ha potutore qualcosa sul suo personaggio Il mese scorso è stato pubblicato il primo trailer di The- La, che ha offerto al pubblico un primo assaggio del nuovo emozionante capitolo di Star Wars, in cui vedremo anche la Padawan di, Jecki Lon. L'attrice ha ha potutore qualcosa sul suo personaggio nel corso di un'intervista a Entertainment Weekly, accennando al fatto che la serie reimmaginerà l'eterna sfida tra Jedi e Sith in un modo che gli spettatori non si aspettano. "Beh, sono molto eccitata dal fatto che ora sappiamo il suo nome, perché è stato tenuto segreto per tanto tempo. E …

