TDConnex completes spinout investment and emerges as a new global manufacturing company (Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) SINGAPORE, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/Video di Tendenza
TDConnex, a leading global precision manufacturing business, announced today that it has become an independent, Singapore-based company following its acquisition by Novo Tellus and 65 Equity Partners. TDConnex, which provides cutting-edge engineering and manufacturing services to global technology leaders in the USA and Europe, was previously incubated as a division of the Tongda Group ("TDG"), a Hong-Kong based diversified conglomerate listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Today, a group led by Novo Tellus and 65 Equity Partners completed the acquisition of 100% of the business from TDG, marking TDConnex's emergence as a newly independent global company, with independent ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
TDConnex, a leading global precision manufacturing business, announced today that it has become an independent, Singapore-based company following its acquisition by Novo Tellus and 65 Equity Partners. TDConnex, which provides cutting-edge engineering and manufacturing services to global technology leaders in the USA and Europe, was previously incubated as a division of the Tongda Group ("TDG"), a Hong-Kong based diversified conglomerate listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Today, a group led by Novo Tellus and 65 Equity Partners completed the acquisition of 100% of the business from TDG, marking TDConnex's emergence as a newly independent global company, with independent ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Video TDConnex completesVideo TDConnex completes