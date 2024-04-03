Street Art a Castel Bolognese | una narrazione a cielo aperto

Street Art

Street Art a Castel Bolognese: una narrazione a cielo aperto (Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) Sabato 6 aprile appuntamento con “Street Art: narrazione a cielo aperto”, una visita guidata alla scoperta delle opere di Street art realizzate sui muri di Castel Bolognese. Il percorso guidato prenderà il via alle 10 da Piazza Bernardi e, tappa dopo tappa, permetterà ai partecipanti di ammirare tutte le opere di Street art realizzate dal 2019 ad oggi. La partecipazione è gratuita. Bicicletta consigliata per gli spostamenti. "Con questo percorso a cielo aperto – dichiara l’assessore alla Cultura Luca Selvatici - completiamo le linee direttrici che raccontano la nostra storia. Il percorso del MaAB, dei palazzi e monumenti storici, dei luoghi della liberazione e della legalità: possiamo dire di avere le basi per poter ...
