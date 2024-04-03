Street Art a Castel Bolognese | una narrazione a cielo aperto

Sarà raccontata da 14 street artist la Via Crucis dei giovani voluta dell’arcivescovo di Napoli Mimmo Battaglia che celebrerà in piazza del Gesù a partire dalle 20,45 il tradizionale rito pasquale ... (ildenaro)
Tempo di lettura: 2 minutiSarà raccontata da 14 street artist la Via Crucis dei giovani voluta dell’arcivescovo di Napoli Mimmo Battaglia che celebrerà in piazza del Gesù a partire dalle 20,45 il ... (anteprima24)
Acer ha annunciato che sarà presente, in qualità di partner tecnologico, al Red Bull Street Streamer, quello che ricordiamo essere un progetto itinerante nato con l’obiettivo di portare l’esperienza ... (game-experience)
This Week’s Rebellion Releases: New Judge Dredd story begins in 2000AD, Jon Lock joins Tharg’s ranks! - 40 Years of Scream!, offered through Rebellion’s Treasury of British Comics imprint in slipcase and standard formats, the new celebratory collection of the entirety of Scream!, includes every single ...downthetubes
Foster + Partners bags approval to revamp former Fenwick store - Foster + Partners’ planned part-retrofit of the Grade II-listed former Fenwick department store in central London has been given the go-ahead ...architectsjournal.co.uk
Top 5 things to do this week in SW FL: India Fest, Touch-A-Truck, Rock the Arches - Fun things to do this weekend and beyond in SW Florida, including India Fest, Rock the Arches and Cape Coral's EHL Touch-A-Truck.msn