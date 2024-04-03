Special Pack Art Edition Disney per il 100% Frullato Veggie Valfrutta

Special Pack Art Edition Disney per il 100% Frullato Veggie Valfrutta (Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) Valfrutta e Disney partono per un viaggio artistico in compagnia di Topolino e dei suoi amici, tre differenti ricette Valfrutta presenta una nuova e straordinaria collaborazione con i personaggi più iconici del mondo Disney come Topolino e i suoi amici (Mickey&Friends), impreziosita dalla creatività di grandi maestri dell’arte contemporanea. Questa stretta di mano dà vita ad uno Special Pack Art Edition per Valfrutta 100% Frullato Veggie con la nuova immagine che copre l’intera confezione, caratterizzando in maniera dirompente l’immagine del prodotto. Il nuovo Special Pack Art Edition di Valfrutta 100% ...
