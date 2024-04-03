Powell | serve più fiducia su calo inflazione per taglio

Powell, serve più fiducia su calo inflazione per taglio (Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) I dati sull'economia e sull'inflazione non hanno "materialmente cambiato" il quadro: è troppo presto per dire sei i recenti dati sull'inflazione sono solo un balzo temporaneo o meno. Lo ha detto Jerome Powell, sottolineando che la banca centrale decide la sua politica monetaria riunione per riunione. La Fed "ha tempo per decidere" su possibili tagli e vuole avere una maggiore fiducia sulla traiettoria al ribasso dell'inflazione prima di ridurre il costo del denaro.
