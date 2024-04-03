PlayStation Portal | Sony ha risolto la falla dei giochi PSP con l’aiuto degli hacker

PlayStation Portal, Sony ha risolto la falla dei giochi PSP con l’aiuto degli hacker (Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) Uno degli ingegneri di Google, che ha violato PlayStation Portal nelle scorse settimane per eseguire giochi PSP, ha collaborato direttamente con Sony per correggere proprio l’exploit in questione. Com riportato da IGN.com, dopo che il suo team “ha segnalato responsabilmente i problemi a PlayStation”, il corso giapponese ha lavorato direttamente con questo gruppo di hacker per riuscire a risolvere la falla del sistema di cui sopra, così da impedire ai possessori di Portal di avvisare i giochi PSP attraverso l’emulatore PPSSPP. Per chi so fosse perso la notizia di cui sopra, durante il mese di Febbraio 2024 Andy Nguyen che lavora presso Google sulla ricerca sulle vulnerabilità del cloud, e Calle Svensson, un ingegnere ...
