PlayStation Portal | Sony ha risolto la falla dei giochi PSP con l’aiuto degli hacker

Sony Interactive Entertainment ha pubblicato l’aggiornamento 2.0.6 di PlayStation Portal, con i fan che hanno iniziato a condividere prontamente in rete delle segnalazioni che vogliono il ... (game-experience)
Mat Piscatella di Circana (ex NPD Group) ha rivelato che PlayStation Portal è stata in grado di imporsi come l’accessorio più venduto a Febbraio 2024 in quel degli USA, riuscendo di conseguenza ... (game-experience)
Sony ha rivelato i motivi per cui ha deciso di realizzare PlayStation Portal e non una PlayStation Vita 2, precisando che all’interno della società hanno preferito concentrarsi su una periferica ... (game-experience)
Anticipated PlayStation Event Potentially Set for May 2024 - There’s speculation within the gaming community that Sony is preparing to hold a big PlayStation event in May 2024, speculated to be a PlayStation Showcase rather than the typical State of Play format ...msn
PlayStation Event Reportedly Scheduled for May 2024, Possibly a Showcase - Rumor has it that Sony has a PlayStation event scheduled for May 2024, and it's likely to be a showcase rather than a State of Play.playstationlifestyle
Programmers got PSP games running on the PlayStation Portal, then “responsibly reported” the exploit so it could be patched - In case you’re not familiar with the device, the PS Portal is a gaming handheld that is entirely dedicated to game streaming. It features a very limited operating system, which cannot run games ...techradar