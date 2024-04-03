Se pensi che lo smartwatch sia troppo ingombrante e non sia comodo da portare al polso, c’è un altro modo per tenere sotto controllo la tua salute e la tua attività fisica: comprare uno smart Ring. ... (gqitalia)
L'anello smart che dice se ti stai per ammalare - Oura Ring potrà rilevare cambiamenti precoci nella salute dell'utente: la novità fa parte di un pacchetto di opzioni sperimentali ...wired
Oura's New 'Labs' Mode Lets You Be the Judge of New Smart Ring Features - Oura, the smart Ring that gives you notes on your sleep, measures your stress, helps you track your menstrual cycle and more, is pushing your hand even further into health tracking. The company behind ...msn
The Samsung Galaxy Ring is coming soon – here’s everything we know - Since the Galaxy Ring preview at MWC in Barcelona in late February, more details about the Ring have come to light. According to Samsung, there are three colour options — black, gold and silver, and ...independent.co.uk