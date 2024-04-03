Oppenheimer | la gaffe dei David 2024 è esplosiva FOTO

(Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) Durante la presentazione deidi Donatellosono stati fatti tanti errori, ma uno in particolare non è passato inosservato ai nostri occhi, generando un moto di ilarità. Infatti nel momento in cui sono stati presentate le nomination a Miglior film straniero, ecco che chi si è occupato delle slide ha fatto unadi Christopher Nolan è diventato H, con la h davanti. Allora non siamo gli unici a confondersi su come si scrive il titolo del film. Tuttavia tutta la presentazione è stata organizzata in modo piuttosto infelice. Partendo dal fatto che doveva iniziare alle 12 snocciolando tutti i nominati e, invece, si sono presi ben 45 minuti per parlare di argomenti generici e poco interessanti, portando il pubblico a lasciare la diretta in breve ...

Johnny Depp in his own Photoshop gaffe as he unknowingly shares fake picture of himself and Oscar winner - Johnny Depp is the latest star surrounded by a scandal involving Adobe Photoshop after attempting to congratulate Robert Downey Jr at the Oscars ...mirror.co.uk

Al Pacino breaks silence over Oscars Best Picture gaffe as he blames producers - A ctor Al Pacino has addressed his very awkward Oscars speech given ahead of the Best Picture Award, which left viewers scratching their heads. As the legendary Hollywood took the ...msn

Laverne Cox commits blunder on Oscars red carpet as she hands microphone to deaf actress Marlee Matlin - Laverne Cox commits blunder on Oscars red carpet as she hands microphone to deaf actress Marlee Matlin - Cox was hosting E!’s red carpet coverage ...msn