Nba | Rajon Rondo annuncia il ritiro dopo sedici stagioni

Two-time NBA champion Rondo announces retirement - NEW YORK, United States -- Rajon Rondo, a four-time NBA All-Star guard who helped the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers capture NBA titles, said Tuesday he has retired from the league after 16 ...philstar

LeBron James Reacts To Rajon Rondo Retiring From NBA - Rajon Rondo has officially announced his retirement from the NBA. 4x All-Star, 3x Assist Champ, 2x Champ, 4x All-Defense. Hell of a career His next chapter is just getting started. Watch a ...si

Rajon Rondo announces retirement from NBA: ‘I’m done’ - Rajon Rondo officially announced his retirement from the NBA after 16 seasons. During an appearance on the "All the Smoke" podcast, Rondo was quick with a response when asked by host ...sports.inquirer