Nba, Rajon Rondo annuncia il ritiro dopo sedici stagioni (Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) Rajon Rondo non è più un giocatore di basket. L’annuncio ufficiale, dopo due anni di inattività, è arrivato al podcast All The Smoke di Matt Barnes e Stephen Jackson. “In questo momento preferisco passare del tempo con i miei figli. Ho guadagnato abbastanza, ora mi occupo di loro”, ha detto Rondo nel corso della puntata. Finisce così la sua carriera che si era già interrotta nell’aprile 2022, quando con i Cleveland Cavaliers giocò quella che è diventata la sua ultima partita di sempre. L’ex compagno ai tempi dei Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James, lo ha salutato stanotte con queste parole: “Uno dei migliori giocatori con cui abbia mai giocato. Abbiamo spesso parlato di unirci, lui sapeva che avremmo potuto vincere un campionato. E lo abbiamo fatto”. Rondo è infatti due volte campione Nba: l’ultimo anello ...
