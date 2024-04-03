NASCAR | Joey Gase lancia il paraurti contro l’auto di Cram

NASCAR Joey

NASCAR: Joey Gase lancia il paraurti contro l’auto di Cram (Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) Il mondo è bello perché è vario, giusto? Beh, proprio perché è vario, alcuni provvedimenti vengono presi diversamente a seconda del posto in cui ci troviamo. Questo è quello che è successo durante il weekend di Pasqua nella seconda serie di NASCAR, dove Joey Gase ha lanciato il paraurti contro l’auto di un suo collega Diversamente da quello che succede nel mondo della Formula 1, dove di solito le cose vengono risolte civilmente, come nel caso di Christian Horner per cui la FIA ha anche ricevuto denuncia, le cose vanno diversamente in altre situazioni. Un esempio lampante? Basti pensare all’autosport americano, dove i piloti spesso e volentieri risolvono le loro dispute personalmente, a pugni o lanciando oggetti addosso ai colleghi. ...
