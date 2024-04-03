Mo | Wfp | ' a Gaza 30% bambini sotto i 2 anni gravemente malnutrito'

Mo: Wfp, 'a Gaza 30% bambini sotto i 2 anni gravemente malnutrito' (Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) Gaza, 3 apr. (Adnkronos) - Il 30% dei bambini sotto i 2 anni a Gaza è gravemente malnutrito. Lo ha dichiarato il World Food Programme, secondo cui la malnutrizione tra i bambini di Gaza si sta diffondendo a un ritmo record. “Il Wfp fornisce ogni mese il cibo di cui hanno disperatamente bisogno a 1,45 milioni di persone a Gaza, ma con l'avvicinarsi della carestia, abbiamo bisogno di maggiore accesso. Abbiamo bisogno di un cessate il fuoco", ha scritto l'organizzazione su X.
