Mo | Wfp | ' a Gaza 30% bambini sotto i 2 anni gravemente malnutrito'

UPDATED TRAFFIC BULLETIN: Road Now Open: SH16 Helensville To Kaukapakapa - An earlier truck and trailer crash south of Abel road has now been cleared and the road is OPEN.scoop.co.nz

Saving lives with food but paying a price in blood: World Central Kitchen in Gaza - WASHINGTON (AP) — The deaths of seven World Central Kitchen workers in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza was a tragic turn for an American homegrown charity that, in less than 15 years, has mushroomed from ...greenwichtime

World Central Kitchen is saving lives with food but paying a price in blood - The deaths of seven World Central Kitchen workers in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza was a tragic turn for an American homegrown charity that, in less than 15 years, has mushroomed from the grassroots ...msn