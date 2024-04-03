Milwaukee ko a Washington | Gallinari a referto con 3 punti

NBA: Wizards upset Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks - Corey Kispert scored 27 points and Deni Avdija added 23 to help the Washington Wizards beat the Milwaukee Bucks 117-113 on Tuesday night in the NBA despite Giannis ...sports.inquirer
NBA roundup: Joel Embiid returns to lead Sixers to victory - Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 17 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and Joel Embiid added 24 points in his return to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 109-105 victory over the visiting Oklahoma City ...msn
Nba: Jokic sconfigge Wembanyama, i Bucks affondano a Washington - Ko sconcertante per Milwaukee, sconfitta 117-113 da una delle peggiori formazioni della lega: non basta Antetokounmpo. Vincono Minnesota, Golden State ...sportmediaset.mediaset