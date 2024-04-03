Matrix 5 | Drew Goddard sta sviluppando il nuovo film della saga

The Matrix 5 Coming From Director Drew Goddard, Produced By Lana Wachowski - Lana Wachowski, who directed 2021's The Matrix Resurrections (which brought some new, meta twists to the films' storyline), is on board to executive produce this effort for Warner Bros.msn

New director announced to takeover from the Wachowski sisters for ‘The Matrix 5’ - Director Drew Goddard has been announced as the next filmmaker to helm the latest entry in the Matrix saga. The franchise has been on the shelf since the Wachowski sisters, Lana and Lilly, directed ...faroutmagazine.co.uk

Matrix 5, in arrivo un nuovo film della saga - Dopo l’uscita nel 2021 di Matrix Resurrections, quarto capitolo della celeberrima saga con protagonista Keanu Reeves, in molti pensavano che il franchise aveva oramai detto tutto. E invece, a sorpresa ...lascimmiapensa