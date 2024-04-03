Matrix 5 | Drew Goddard sta sviluppando il nuovo film della saga

Matrix Drew

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
Matrix 5: Drew Goddard sta sviluppando il nuovo film della saga (Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) Drew Goddard sarà sceneggiatore e regista di Matrix 5, il nuovo capitolo della saga creata dalle sorelle Wachowski con star Keanu Reeves. Matrix 5 è attualmente in fase di sviluppo: Warner Bros ha annunciato che un nuovo film della saga potrebbe in futuro arrivare nelle sale. Alla regia non ci saranno le sorelle Lana e Lily Wachowski, ma Drew Goddard. Il nuovo capitolo della storia Il capitolo precedente, Matrix Resurrections, era arrivato nel 2021 e attualmente non è stato svelato se i protagonisti Keanu Reeves e Carrie-Anne Moss saranno coinvolti nel quinto capitolo. Nel cast del recente film c'erano ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
  • Matrix Drew

    Un quinto capitolo di Matrix, al momento intitolato semplicemente Matrix 5, è ufficialmente in sviluppo per Warner con Drew Goddard (The Martian, sceneggiatura) che si occuperà di regi e ... (cinemaserietv)

The Matrix 5 Coming From Director Drew Goddard, Produced By Lana Wachowski - Lana Wachowski, who directed 2021's The Matrix Resurrections (which brought some new, meta twists to the films' storyline), is on board to executive produce this effort for Warner Bros.msn

New director announced to takeover from the Wachowski sisters for ‘The Matrix 5’ - Director Drew Goddard has been announced as the next filmmaker to helm the latest entry in the Matrix saga. The franchise has been on the shelf since the Wachowski sisters, Lana and Lilly, directed ...faroutmagazine.co.uk

Matrix 5, in arrivo un nuovo film della saga - Dopo l’uscita nel 2021 di Matrix Resurrections, quarto capitolo della celeberrima saga con protagonista Keanu Reeves, in molti pensavano che il franchise aveva oramai detto tutto. E invece, a sorpresa ...lascimmiapensa

Video di Tendenza
Video Matrix Drew
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.