Liverpool-Sheffield United giovedì 04 aprile 2024 ore 20 | 30 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Premier League talking points: Sky Sports football writers analyse key talking points from midweek fixtures - So while the visit of Luton may represent a game that Arsenal should win, the manner of which they pick up three points will sit in their minds, especially given Liverpool and City both have home ...skysports

Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals what Virgil van Dijk told Liverpool squad after Jurgen Klopp’s exit bombshell - Trent Alexander-Arnold says Virgil van Dijk urged Liverpool ’s first-team squad to use Jurgen Klopp ’s impending departure as ‘motivation’ to give the manager the best possible send-off in the wake of ...metro.co.uk

Five Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City fringe players ready to prove Arteta right about ‘history’ - Mikel Arteta told fringe Arsenal players to 'be prepared to play any minute in any moment'. The same goes for Liverpool and Manchester City squad members.football365