La Trump Media è stata salvata dalla bancarotta grazie a un ambiguo imprenditore vicino a Putin (Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) La società creata da Donald Trump per lanciare il social Media Truth è stata salvata dalla bancarotta solo grazie a una serie di prestiti di emergenza da parte di un uomo d’affari russo-americano, Anton Postolnikov, attualmente sotto indagine federale per insider trading e riciclaggio di denaro. Senza quei fondi la società di Trump non avrebbe mai potuto sopravvivere, né quotarsi in borsa a fine marzo di quest’anno, capitalizzando 9,25 miliardi dollari. Lo ha rivelato in esclusiva il quotidiano inglese The Guardian sottolineando l’ambiguo legame di Postolnikov, nipote di Aleksandr Smirnov, alleato del presidente russo Vladimir Putin. Il fulcro di questa intricata vicenda di prestiti è l’ES Family Trust, gestito da ...
