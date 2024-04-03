Kylian Mbappe ha detto di respingere il Real Madrid | in un’inversione di marcia di trasferimento shock quest’estate

Kylian Mbappe ha detto di respingere il Real Madrid, in un’inversione di marcia di trasferimento shock quest’estate (Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) Sito inglese: L’ex icona dell’Arsenal Robert Pires ha esortato Kylian Mbappe a rinnegare la sua decisione di unirsi al Real Madrid e perseguire invece un trasferimento al Liverpool. A febbraio è stato annunciato il fenomeno del Paris Saint-Germain Mbappé aveva concordato i termini di un tanto atteso trasferimento al Bernabeu del valore di 203 sterline da far venire l’acquolina in bocca in cinque anni tra il suo stipendio e una commissione di iscrizione a nove cifre – e questo prima ancora di prendere in considerazione la sua parte dei diritti d’immagine. Tuttavia, il connazionale Pires vuole che Mbappe riconsideri la possibilità che la linea tratteggiata rimanga non firmata prima della sua partenza da Parigi questa estate. Kylian ...
