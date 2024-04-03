Kylian Mbappe ha detto di respingere il Real Madrid | in un’inversione di marcia di trasferimento shock quest’estate

Christophe Dugarry lets loose on Kylian Mbappé - We are used to an Mbappé who walks, who does not want to come back, who is not concerned with the defensive side. There, we absolutely have an Mbappé who doesn't care. So when you have the armband of ...frenchfootballweekly

Manchester United line up €120 million bid to sign Rodrygo Goes - However, Rodrygo’s future at Santiago Bernabeu has been in doubt of late, ahead of the expected arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick. As things stand, neither Real nor the player are looking to part ...thehardtackle

Four takeaways from Europe: Rodrygo stars for Real Madrid, Bayern Munich's struggles continue & more - Rodrygo's starring performance, Bayern's struggles and all the biggest takeaways from European football this week.msn