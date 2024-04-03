Kylian Mbappe ha detto di respingere il Real Madrid | in un’inversione di marcia di trasferimento shock quest’estate

"Raggiungere la finale della Coppa di Francia è un grande stimolo", dice il tecnico alla vigilia del match con il Rennes PARIGI (FRANCIA) - Luis Enrique dribbla le polemiche o comunque prova a ... (ilgiornaleditalia)
Riportiamo fedelmente a voi lettori poco avvezzi con la lingua inglese l’articolo apparso poco fa da un sito inglese. Se volete cimentarvi con la lettura in lingua originale trovate il link alla ... (justcalcio)
"Non ho nulla da dire, non ho fatto annunci perché non ci sono annunci da fare, ma penso che prima degli Europei sarà tutto risolto". Lo ha detto Kylian Mbappè rispondendo alle domande sul suo futuro ... (sport.quotidiano)
Christophe Dugarry lets loose on Kylian Mbappé - We are used to an Mbappé who walks, who does not want to come back, who is not concerned with the defensive side. There, we absolutely have an Mbappé who doesn't care. So when you have the armband of ...frenchfootballweekly
Manchester United line up €120 million bid to sign Rodrygo Goes - However, Rodrygo’s future at Santiago Bernabeu has been in doubt of late, ahead of the expected arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick. As things stand, neither Real nor the player are looking to part ...thehardtackle
Four takeaways from Europe: Rodrygo stars for Real Madrid, Bayern Munich's struggles continue & more - Rodrygo's starring performance, Bayern's struggles and all the biggest takeaways from European football this week.msn