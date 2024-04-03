Hockey in line Ferrara difende la terza posizione

Hockey in line. Ferrara difende la terza posizione (Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) Il Ferrara Hockey a caccia di una vittoria per consolidare la terza posizione in classifica. Nel pomeriggio di domenica 7 aprile alle 16 al pattinodromo di Empoli, la formazione estense affronterà i padroni di casa nell’undicesimo turno del campionato di serie C Hockey in linea. Una partita che giunge dopo la larga vittoria al Pala Burani del Ferrara Hockey contro i Gufi Parma, fanalino di coda del torneo, con il netto punteggio di 15-2. Un successo che ha permesso agli estensi di salire al terzo posto in classifica a quota 20 punti. La formazione toscana, invece, si trova in quinta posizione con 18 punti, mentre rimane capolista del campionato di serie C il Riccione con 30 punti. Quella di Empoli è la prima di tre partite decisive, che ...
