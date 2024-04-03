GTWC Europe | il 2024 scatta dal Paul Ricard | Rossi | Cairoli | Drudi | Marciello e tanti altri al via

GTWC Europe, il 2024 scatta dal Paul Ricard: Rossi, Cairoli, Drudi, Marciello e tanti altri al via (Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) Inizia dal Paul Ricard la stagione 2024 del Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS. Per la prima volta nella storia sarà il noto impianto francese ad inaugurare un campionato che ci terrà compagnia fino a novembre con l’inedita 1000km di Jeddah. La serie indetta da SRO continua ad avere un notevole successo, saranno infatti ben 55 le auto che correranno full-time nell’Endurance Cup, un numero che scenderà a 38 per la Sprint Cup. Parlando delle competizioni di durata, la Sprint Cup inizierà a maggio da Brands Hatch, dopo il Paul Ricard vivremo il centenario della 24h di Spa-Francorchamps (giugno), la 3h del Nuerburgring (luglio), la tradizionale 3h di Monza (settembre) e la già citata sfida in Medio Oriente in Arabia Saudita nella medesima location che dal 2021 accoglie la ...
