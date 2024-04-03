Golf | McIlroy | Aberg e Morikawa in cerca di gloria al Valero Texas Open 2024

Golf McIlroy

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a oasport©

Fonte : oasport
Golf: McIlroy, Aberg e Morikawa in cerca di gloria al Valero Texas Open 2024 (Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) Ultimo evento prima del Masters in arrivo a San Antonio. Il Valero Texas Open 2024, un evento dalla lunghissima storia (si comincia fin dal 1922) e che ha avuto tra i suoi vincitori vari uomini importanti, da Sam Snead fino a Jordan Spieth. A difendere il trofeo è Corey Conners, con il canadese che riuscì a superare di un colpo l’USA Sam Stevens. Al TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) c’è parecchio rumore per la terza presenza di Rory McIlroy. Il nordirlandese si era già presentato qui nel 2013, quando giunse secondo alle spalle dello scozzese Martin Laird, e nel 2022, quando invece aveva mancato il taglio. Debutto assoluto per Collin Morikawa e, allo stato attuale, soprattutto per lo svedese Ludvig Åberg, che sta stupendo tutto il mondo del Golf per velocità d’inserimento ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport
  • Golf McIlroy

    Palm Beache (Florida), 28 febbraio 2024 – Francesco Molinari sarà sul tee di partenza del Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, evento del PGA Tour che avrà quale teatro di gara, dal 29 febbraio al ... (sport.quotidiano)

  • Golf McIlroy

    Il Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches di questa settimana dà il via al Florida Swing del PGA Tour 2024. Un periodo passato interamente nello stato con capitale Miami ricco di tornei assai ... (oasport)

  • Golf McIlroy

    Dal 29 febbraio al 3 marzo a Palm Beach Gardens, in Florida, si disputerà il Cognizant Classic, al PGA National Resort. Ci saranno Rory McIlroy e Matt Fitzpatrick, favoriti per la vittoria finale. ... (sportface)

Pga Tour, McIlroy la star del Valero Texas Open - Secondo nel 2013, uscito al taglio nel 2022, Rory McIlroy, numero 2 del world ranking, sarà la stella più attesa della competizione. Con lui, per quel che riguarda gli altri big, ci saranno inoltre ...ansa

An early look at the top 10 betting favorites for the 2024 Masters - Defending champion Jon Rahm, now a member of LIV Golf, hopes to go back-to-back, but he’ll have to fend off a stacked field that includes world No. 1 and 2022 champion Scottie Scheffler, four-time ...golfweek.usatoday

Valero Texas Open: How to watch on TV, stream online | PGA Tour - Sunday: from 1-6 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. PT. This year’s Valero Texas Open features a star-studded field, including some of the biggest names in Golf. Here are a few players to watch: Rory McIlroy: ...en.as

Video di Tendenza
Video Golf McIlroy
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.