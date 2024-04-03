Golf | il ranking mondiale femminile aggiornato e la classifica delle top10 in Italia Nelly Korda senza rivali | Fanali leader azzurra

(Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) Andiamo quest’oggi a ricapitolare qual è la situazione legata alin campo, con un focus sulle principali protagoniste stagionali. Questa graduatoria, nota come WWGR a livello pratico, e in termini di sponsor come Rolexs, si distingue perché viene calcolata la media punti realizzati in rapporto al numero di tornei giocati. In questo senso, peril rendimento è spettacolare: distacco enorme a favore dell’americana sulla seconda in, la connazionale Lilia Vu. Un posizionamento ribadito ancor più con una serie di tre vittorie nelle ultime tre partenze (LPGA Drive On Championship a fine gennaio, Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship e Ford Championship in California e nell’Arizona nelle ultime due settimane. Il tutto non fa ...

Golf: McIlroy, Aberg e Morikawa in cerca di gloria al Valero Texas Open 2024 - Ultimo evento prima del Masters in arrivo a San Antonio. Il Valero Texas Open 2024, un evento dalla lunghissima storia (si comincia fin dal 1922) e che ha avuto tra i suoi vincitori vari uomini import ...oasport

Which LIV Golfers are playing the Masters Tournament - Brooks Koepka became the first active LIV Golfer to win a Major Championship with victory at the PGA Championship last year, but he nearly achieved the feat earlier after finishing runner-up at the ...gulfnews

Why are Golf fans linking PGA Tour star Billy Horschel with Taylor Swift - Billy Horschel might not be the biggest 'Swiftie' but he has found accidental Taylor Swift motivation on the PGA Tour through a new bracelet made by his wife, Brittany. Horschel, 37, was put on the ...golfmagic