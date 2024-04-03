Eternal Strands è il nuovo gioco dell’ex director creativo di Dragon Age

(Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) IlvideocreativediAge Mike Laidlaw sta prendendo forma. Lo studio fondato dallo sviluppatore, Yellow Brick Games, ha aperto il sipario su, che ha un trailer e anche una finestra di lancio. Il trailer di annuncio parla infatti di un rilascio per il 2025. Le piattaforme di riferimento sono sia il PC che le console, quindi nessuno dovrebbe rimanere deluso. Per il resto, vi rimandiamo al video, che mette in mostra sequenze di gameplay, protagonista e ambientazioni del video. L’eroina è Brynn, che fa parte di un gruppo di maghi noti come i Weaver, e il mondo nel quale ci muoviamo è un regno di ispirazione fantasy colpito da un evento apocalittico. Brynn deve scoprire i misteri di una nazione un ...

Eternal Strands: primo trailer dell'ambizioso gioco a metà tra Shadow of the Colossus e Monster Hunter - Il gioco si intitola Eternal Strands, ed è un'avventura dinamica in terza persona creata con Unreal Engine 5 e fortemente ispirata a Shadow of the Colossus, Monster Hunter e The Legend of Zelda: Tears ...it.ign

Eternal Strands revealed with new trailer - Yellow Brick Games has finally unveiled its debut project, Eternal Strands. Founded by industry veterans back in 2020, Yellow Brick has grown to a team of 68 which has spent four years plugging away ...gamereactor.eu

Eternal Strands svelato con un nuovo trailer - Yellow Brick Games ha finalmente svelato il suo progetto di debutto, Eternal Strands. Fondata da veterani del settore nel 2020, Yellow Brick è cresciuta fino a diventare un team di 68 persone che ha t ...msn