Dave the Diver: uscita su PS Plus al day one (Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) Quando si parla di un abbonamento in cui tuffarsi: nel mare di giochi disponibili su PS Plus emerge, a sorpresa, Dave the Diver al day one Anche noi eravamo inizialmente increduli, ma è così: Dave the Diver sarà disponibile al day one su PS5 mediante le iscrizioni a PS Plus Extra e Premium. Il gioco sarà in buona compagnia, ma il suo debutto simultaneo sul servizio in abbonamento (contrariamente a quanto solitamente avviene su Xbox Game Pass) sarò trattato come eccezione e non come regola. In quanto agli altri titoli in arrivo al di fuori di quelli già rivelati, non se ne sa ancora nulla. Giocare a carte coperte ed evitare l’approccio della concorrenza in verde coincide con i piani di Sony, per la quale il lancio simultaneo di un titolo di terze parti richiede “l’opportunità di ...
    Jaeho Hwang, direttore e game designer di Dave the Diver, ha annunciato che il gioco è pronto a fare il suo debutto all’interno del PlayStation Plus Extra tra pochi giorni, e precisamente dalla ... (game-experience)

