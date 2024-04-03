Daredevil e Punisher insieme nelle foto e i video dal set Marvel di Born Again

(Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) Ecco i due personaggi di nuovosul set combattere apparentemente fianco a fianco Dopo la prima occhiata al ritorno di Jon Bernthal nei panni di, sono stati diffusi in rete parecchidal set di, in cui vediamo il personaggio in compagnia del protagonista di Charlie Cox. Neii due personaggi sembrano avanzare fianco a fianco in una scena in cui si riparano curiosamente le orecchie: li vediamo, infatti, mentre si preparano a eseguire quella che probabilmente è la coreografia della sequenza che li vedrà successivamente impegnati in uno scontro aperto con forze nemiche al momento sconosciute. Che ruolo avrà Frank Castle nella …

The Punisher Costume Revealed in First Shot From Set - The first image of Jon Bernthal as The Punisher has been spotted. It sees Bernthal in full costume as Marvel’s violent street-level hero, and was taken by NYC-based photographer stevesandsnyc. It’s ...mensjournal

Daredevil: BORN AGAIN Set Photos Reveal More Shots Of The Punisher And A First Look At Kingpin's [SPOILER] - Born Again have found their way online, this time offering a closer look at Jon Bernthal's Punisher and the introduction of some of The Kingpin's most loyal ...comicbookmovie

Daredevil: Born Again Set Pictures Herald the Bloody Return of Punisher - Russell Crowe discusses the future of The Pope’s Exorcist. The Minecraft movie set pictures reveal its take on the blocky aesthetic. Joker: Folie a Deux teases a deadly dance. Plus, what’s coming on ...yahoo