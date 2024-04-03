Daredevil e Punisher insieme nelle foto e i video dal set Marvel di Born Again

Daredevil e Punisher insieme nelle foto e i video dal set Marvel di "Born Again" (Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) Ecco i due personaggi di nuovo insieme sul set combattere apparentemente fianco a fianco Dopo la prima occhiata al ritorno di Jon Bernthal nei panni di Punisher, sono stati diffusi in rete parecchi video e foto dal set di Daredevil: Born Again, in cui vediamo il personaggio in compagnia del protagonista di Charlie Cox. Nei video e nelle foto i due personaggi sembrano avanzare fianco a fianco in una scena in cui si riparano curiosamente le orecchie: li vediamo, infatti, mentre si preparano a eseguire quella che probabilmente è la coreografia della sequenza che li vedrà successivamente impegnati in uno scontro aperto con forze nemiche al momento sconosciute. Che ruolo avrà Frank Castle nella …
