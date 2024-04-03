Daredevil | Born Again | ecco le prime immagini di Jon Bernthal come The Punisher FOTO E VIDEO

Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again, ecco le prime immagini di Jon Bernthal come The Punisher (FOTO E VIDEO) (Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) Una volta di più, il ritorno di Frank Castle nella serie reboot Daredevil: Born Again sembra ormai certo: sono stati infatti divulgati, sui social e da alcune piccole testate di settore, un VIDEO dal set e una FOTO di scena che sembrerebbero confermare definitivamente la partecipazione di Jon Bernthal alla serie Disney+ con protagonista il diavolo rosso, nel ruolo di The Punisher già visto nella serie Netflix Daredevil, e nel suo spinoff The Punisher. Nella breve sequenza, pubblicata sull’account Twitter di Splash News, vediamo Cox (Daredevil) e Bernthal (Castle) riuniti sul set, pronti a quello che appare un combattimento, con rumori di scena udibili sul fondo Charlie Cox And Jon ...
