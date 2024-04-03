Daredevil | Born Again | ecco le prime immagini di Jon Bernthal come The Punisher FOTO E VIDEO

Jon Bernthal’s Punisher Returns in Daredevil Born Again: First Look and What to Expect - After years away from the role, Jon Bernthal makes a triumphant return as the Punisher in Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again. Set photos and videos circulating online provide fans with a tantalizing ...msn

New Daredevil set video appears to show Charlie Cox teaming up with Jon Bernthal’s Punisher - Whispers that Jon Bernthal’s gun-toting vigilante Frank Castle would return to the MCU fold have been around for a while, and those murmurs intensified further as one fan spotted The Punisher actor ...gamesradar

Daredevil: Born Again, il Diavolo di Hell’s Kitcher con The Punisher sul set - Le riprese della serie Daredevil: Born Again proseguono senza sosta, e le nuove foto provenienti dal set lo confermano.universalmovies