Daily Crown: l'ex maggiordomo, 'anniversario matrimonio privato per Carlo e Camilla' (Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) Londra, 3 apr. (Adnkronos) - Quello del prossimo 9 aprile sarà un anniversario di matrimonio diverso da quelli precedenti per Carlo e Camilla. Secondo l'ex maggiordomo del monarca, i sovrani lo festeggeranno in privato, date le condizioni di salute del re. Ci sarà una cena di basso profilo, ma non mancherà il consueto scambio di regali e dei biglietti d'auguri, ha detto all'Express Grant Harrold, che lavorò per l'allora principe Carlo dal 2004 al 2011. "Non posso credere che quest'anno siano 19 anni - ha aggiunto - Ero lì quel giorno, in chiesa. Lo festeggeranno, ma senza grandi celebrazioni”. Carlo e Camilla si sposarono il 9 aprile del 2005, trent'anni dopo il loro primo incontro. "Non organizzeranno feste o cose del genere. Forse ...
