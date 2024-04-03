Clean, court style: la Puma GV special è tornata! (Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024)
La GV special di Puma torna in nuove colorway e con il massimo comfort per il 2024
Un tempo forza dominante in campo, ora la legacy della tennis e fashion icon Guillermo Vilas continua a vivere. Ripubblicata dall’archivio storico di Puma, la GV special è stata migliorata con nuove colorway e un comfort superiore, con una struttura in pelle bottalata, una punta traforata per la traspirazione e lettering in oro sulla tomaia. La tradizionale low-top GV special è nota anche per la sua suola ultra spessa, che aggiunge un’ammortizzazione extra ed è uno dei tratti distintivi del design della scarpa.
Nata negli anni ’80 con il nome di Puma California, la silhouette da training era descritta come “universale” nei cataloghi Puma, definita dalla sua adattabilità all’indoor e ...Leggi tutta la notizia su 361magazine
