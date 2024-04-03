Bully Ray | “Kenny Omega dovrebbe andare in WWE | lottare con Orton ed imparare il modo giusto di lottare”

Bully Ray: “Kenny Omega dovrebbe andare in WWE, lottare con Orton ed imparare il modo giusto di lottare” (Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) Kenny Omega è considerato uno dei migliori wrestler del pianeta, e proprio per questo motivo si è sempre parlato di un futuro passaggio in WWE che saprebbe di coronamento di una splendida carriera. I suoi precedenti con Stamford sono però infelici: la carriera di Kenny nel wrestling annovera un periodo con la Deep South Wrestling, un ex territorio di sviluppo della WWE. Nell’ottobre 2005, Omega ha ottenuto un provino nella major, ma ha poi deciso di andarsene nell’agosto 2006 e, dopo il periodo trascorso in WWE, ha persino pensato di abbandonare del tutto il wrestling. Ma i tempi sono cambiati, e in molti vorrebbero vedere The Cleaner finalmente in WWE. Ripetizioni da Orton Parlando a Busted Open Radio, l’Hall of Famer WWE Bully Ray ha detto che uno come ...
