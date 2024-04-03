Bridgestone EMEA confermato con EcoVadis Platinum per il terzo anno consecutivo

Bridgestone EMEA

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tuttotek©

Fonte : tuttotek
Bridgestone EMEA confermato con EcoVadis Platinum per il terzo anno consecutivo (Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) Per il terzo anno consecutivo, Bridgestone EMEA ha conquistato il prestigioso riconoscimento Platinum nell’analisi annuale di sostenibilità condotta da EcoVadis Questo pone l’azienda nel ristretto 1% delle eccellenze su un totale di 130.000 imprese valutate da EcoVadis in 220 settori industriali diversi. Iniziata nel 2015 con un riconoscimento Silver, Bridgestone è progressivamente avanzata nelle classifiche, raggiungendo il Gold nel 2019 e, infine, il Platinum nel 2021. Bridgestone EMEA confermata al vertice della sostenibilità: terzo anno consecutivo Platinum con EcoVadis Motivata dal suo impegno ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttotek

Bridgestone EMEA confermato con EcoVadis Platinum per il terzo anno consecutivo - Bridgestone EMEA confermata al vertice della sostenibilità: terzo anno consecutivo Platinum con EcoVadis Motivata dal suo impegno per la sostenibilità e guidata dal Bridgestone E8 Commitment, ...tuttotek

Bridgestone is taking tyre technology and sustainability to the next level - ROUGH RIDERS: An Audi Q3 being tested on the new gravel track that was built specifically for testing the Lamborghini SterratoCredit: Michele Silvestro Bridgestone’s EMEA R&D Centre, Roma Plant and ...thesun.ie

Bridgestone publishes 2023 DE&I report for EMEA region - Bridgestone has issued its 2023 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) Annual Report for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), spotlighting the company's endeavours to foster an equitable ...tyrepress

Video di Tendenza
Video Bridgestone EMEA
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.