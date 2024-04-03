Bambi | The Reckoning | il teaser del film horror ispirato al classico della Disney

Bambi The

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
Bambi: The Reckoning, il teaser del film horror ispirato al classico della Disney (Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) Online è stato condiviso il primo teaser del film horror Bambi: The Reckoning, progetto che farà parte del Twisted Childhood Universe. Dopo Winnie the Pooh: Sangue e Miele, un altro classico dell'animazione targato Disney ha ispirato un film horror: Bambi: The Reckoning è infatti il nuovo progetto che fa parte del Twisted Childhood Universe e online è stato condiviso il teaser. Il breve video non anticipa molte sequenze, mostrando dei cacciatori mentre fanno pratica con il fucile, svelando chi potrebbe essere il colpevole della morte della madre di Bambi, e, successivamente, un letale attacco di un cervo. I dettagli del ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
  • Bambi The

    L’incidenza di povertà assoluta individuale per i minori è del 14%: quelli che appartengono a famiglie in povertà assoluta sono 1,3 milioni (vanityfair)

  • Bambi The

    “Come posso andare a scuola se i miei fratelli hanno bisogno di cibo?” si chiede Rami, uno dei 4,5 milioni di bambini su 10,7 milioni in età scolare, cioè 2 su 5, che non frequentano la scuola in ... (ilfattoquotidiano)

  • Bambi The

    quando si fa parte dell’aristocrazia di Hollywood, e sia Gwyneth Paltrow che Kiefer Sutherland ne sono membri a tutti gli effetti, le strade si incrociano nei modi più strani. Per esempio, essere ... (amica)

Video: The Circle season 6 official trailer - New city. New twists. Same game. Catfish, connections and chaos await as new influencers enter the chat and compete for a huge cash prize.metro.co.uk

Molly-Mae Hague says 'it'll happen' as she's quizzed on daughter's milestone amid 'house move' - Molly-Mae Hague has said 'it'll happen' as she was quizzed on one of her daughter's milestones. It came as the former Love Island star implored her followers to ask her 'anything' as she took part in ...manchestereveningnews.co.uk

Adani-Backed Indian Airport Retailer Rebrands To Ospree In Quest For Global Shopping Empire - Mumbai Travel Retail—with billionaire backing—has already won a contract in a European duty-free location, with more expected to follow.forbes

Video di Tendenza
Video Bambi The
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.