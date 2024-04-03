“Bam - black american music” | un concerto in omaggio al jazz afroamericano

Fonte : lanazione
“Bam - black american music”: un concerto in omaggio al jazz afroamericano (Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) Arezzo, 3 aprile 2024 – Una serata in omaggio alla musica jazz afroamericana. “BAM - black american music” è il titolo di un concerto che, alle 21.15 di mercoledì 24 aprile, vedrà la JOTC Open Orchestra tornare sul palcoscenico del teatro Mecenate per proporre un percorso artistico tra le sonorità di alcuni dei maggiori compositori e arrangiatori del ‘900. L’appuntamento, organizzato dall’associazione jazz On The Corner e diretto dal maestro Francesco Giustini, è inserito tra le iniziative della Giornata Mondiale del jazz dell’Unesco e farà affidamento sul contributo di Manrico Seghi, uno dei massimi interpreti dell’organo hammond in Italia. La JOTC Open Orchestra accompagnerà il pubblico in un viaggio dalle ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su lanazione
  • Bam black

    Le donne e i bambini sono le principali vittime della guerra di Gaza. Lo ha dichiarato l’agenzia delle Nazioni Unite che promuove l’uguaglianza di genere. Dopo oltre 100 giorni di conflitto, ha ... (ilfattoquotidiano)

“BAM - black American Music”: un concerto in omaggio al jazz afroamericano - Una serata in omaggio alla musica jazz afroamericana. “BAM - black American Music” è il titolo di un concerto che, alle 21.15 di mercoledì 24 aprile, vedrà la JOTC Open Orchestra tornare sul palcoscen ...arezzonotizie

Chaos ensues when a housewife suspects her husband of cheating in the brilliant black comedy, ‘Koek’ - The unfolding chaos extends to Stephanie, who is enraged to learn that Candi was “cheating” on her with Daan. She also catches Ryan in a compromising position with Pitbull (Clayton Evertson), who is ...iol.co.za

This South Jersey ‘factory’ makes monsters. It has become a pipeline to WrestleMania. - The Monster Factory had humble beginnings, but the facility has produced the likes of King Kong Bundy and a current WWE star, Damian Priest.inquirer

Video di Tendenza
Video Bam black
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.