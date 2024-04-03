Arena Announces Collaboration with AMD

(Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) AMD andto scale deployment of the first AI test solution to enhance next-generation GPU performance optimizations NEW YORK, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/, a developer of specialist AI foundation models, today announced ato scale AMD's deployment ofAtlas, the world's first AI test & optimization product for the latest process node semiconductor technology. Over the course of 2023, AMD andpiloted Atlas for AMD RadeonTM GPU testing and optimization. By quickly and autonomously identifying power and performance optimizations, AMD engineers can focus on other tasks, enabling increased productivity and accelerated product development. Atlas adds AI facilitation to the semiconductor configuration and testing process, enabling better and faster devices for ...

